Why Congress deferred decision on declaring TG-specific promises

HYDERABAD: The decision of the Congress to defer the announcement of Telangana-specific promises during the recent Jana Jatara Sabha, in which Rahul Gandhi released the party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto, raises questions about its electoral strategy and the political dynamics at play. The party dropped the announcements specific to Telangana at the eleventh hour.

Sources within the party said that the Congress has indeed prepared a series of promises tailored specifically for Telangana. However, the party’s hesitation to announce these promises during the massive public meeting stems from concerns about setting a precedent of announcing pre-poll promises from the Tukkuguda venue, where the six guarantees for Assembly elections were announced.

The party backed out on announcing the Telangana-specific promises in the presence of Rahul Gandhi as it could lead to similar demands from other states across the country, sources added.

“Members of the state leadership such as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi are likely to release Congress’ Lok Sabha elections promises for the state,” a leader privy to the development said.