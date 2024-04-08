Why Congress deferred decision on declaring TG-specific promises

HYDERABAD: The decision of the Congress to defer the announcement of Telangana-specific promises during the recent Jana Jatara Sabha, in which Rahul Gandhi released the party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto, raises questions about its electoral strategy and the political dynamics at play. The party dropped the announcements specific to Telangana at the eleventh hour.
Sources within the party said that the Congress has indeed prepared a series of promises tailored specifically for Telangana. However, the party’s hesitation to announce these promises during the massive public meeting stems from concerns about setting a precedent of announcing pre-poll promises from the Tukkuguda venue, where the six guarantees for Assembly elections were announced.
The party backed out on announcing the Telangana-specific promises in the presence of Rahul Gandhi as it could lead to similar demands from other states across the country, sources added.
“Members of the state leadership such as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi are likely to release Congress’ Lok Sabha elections promises for the state,” a leader privy to the development said.
Sources said that they initially considered promises such as establishing a Supreme Court bench and a Niti Aayog regional office in Hyderabad, creating an industrial corridor and dry port, establishing premier educational institutes like a sports university and IIM, increasing the number of Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas and Sainik schools, reviving the ITIR project, developing rapid railways connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada, granting national status to the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara and implementing bifurcation promises.
These promises were circulated in the media and on social media platforms, suggesting that they would be announced by Rahul Gandhi, as the information was leaked from party sources.
However, it remains to be seen whether or not the ruling party in the state will release the state-specific promises in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.