Bar Rahul from campaign for anti-KCR remarks: BRS to ECI

HYDERABAD : Accusing AICC leader Rahul Gandhi of passing derogatory remarks and levelling unsubstantiated allegations against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BRS on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging it to ban the Wayanad MP from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to the ECI, BRS leader Karne Prabhakar said that as part of his speech, Rahul alleged that KCR was involved in the phone-tapping case and misused the police and intelligence officials.

“Making such unverified unsubstantiated allegations against KCR when the model code of conduct is in force is a clear violation of MCC,” the letter said.

“It is categorically stated that KCR has no relation with or knowledge of the ongoing phone tapping case. While the investigation is ongoing ... a derogatory comment on the case implicating that KCR is guilty of the said offence is nothing but a character assassination and distortion of facts,” the BRS said in its complaint.

KCR’s image damaged: BRS

“It’s nothing but an attempt to damage the reputation of KCR and exploit the situation to garner more votes from the public,” the BRS letter said.

“This is clearly an attempt to disrupt the level playing field for the political parties. We request the ECI to intervene to exercise its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and initiate immediate action by ordering an inquiry into the matter and ensure that the ruling party does not misuse its powers to violate the election laws and MCC. We request you to immediately ban Rahul Gandhi from campaigning for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections, 2024. Initiate action against Rahul Gandhi and Indian National Congress for violation of Model Code of Conduct and pass any other order or orders that may deem fit and necessary,” the BRS said in its complaint to ECI.

Plaint against Konda Surekha too

In another complaint, the BRS urged the Election Commission of India to impose a ban on minister Konda Surekha from campaigning “as she levelled baseless allegations that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was involved in the phone-tapping case and that he would be sent to jail”.