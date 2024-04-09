ED attaches properties worth Rs 25 cr in Sun Parivar ponzi scheme

HYDERABAD: The ED has attached immovable properties worth Rs 8.99 crore and movable properties worth another Rs 16.20 crore in the form of bank balances and shares belonging to Methuku Ravinder, his family members, close aides and associates under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in Sun Parivar ponzi scheme case.

The agency initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by the Telangana police under various Sections of the IPC and Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999 against Ravinder and his close associates for cheating gullible investors in the garb of offering high returns on investments made in Sun Pariwar Group. Ravinder and his associates cheated and defrauded more than 10,000 people and collected around Rs 158 crore from them which are the proceeds of crime in this case.

The collected money was syphoned off to purchase various movable and immovable properties in the name of Ravinder and his family members and associates.

The agency investigation also revealed that after Ravinder was released on bail in Telangana police case, he established new entities — Pudami Agro Farm Lands, Pudami Infra Projects (India) Ltd and Divine Infra Developers — in the names of his close associates and again launched new ponzi schemes wherein the funds collected were utilised to acquire properties.

During the course of investigation, various movable/immovable properties worth Rs 25.20 crore were identified and have been provisionally attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.