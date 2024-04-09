Former Bodhan MLA’s son arrested in accident case

HYDERABAD: Over three months after he was named the main accused in a road accident case, Raheel, son of former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir, was arrested by the Panjagutta police on Sunday night. After he reportedly confessed to his offences, he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to a 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

Soon after the accident in December, Raheel was reported to have fled to Dubai and the police had issued lookout notices against him. “He returned to Hyderabad on Sunday night and surrendered himself in the police station,” said Panjagutta station house officer (SHO) Bandari Shobhan, denying rumours that Raheel was arrested at the airport. “We have recorded his statement and further investigation is underway,” he added.

Though the police had also issued a lookout notice against former MLA Shakeel Aamir, he is “yet to appear before the investigating officer as per the orders of the High Court,” said West Zone DCP S M Vijay Kumar in a press release.

In the wee hours of December 24, 2023, a BMW car, reportedly driven by Raheel in a reckless manner, crashed into a traffic regulation barricade in front of Praja Bhavan at Somajiguda. He was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of accident. While the police initially arrested Raheel, it later came to light that some police officers helped him flee to Dubai. In his place, Raheel’s driver was presented as the accused in the case.

However, upon further investigation, Durga Rao, the then-SHO of Panjagutta was suspended for allegedly shielding Raheel by implicating another person as the main accused in the case. Facing similar charges, a circle inspector from Bodhan, Prem Kumar, was also detained by the police.

In fact, so far in this case, the police have arrested 15 persons, including Raheel and two police officers.

Raheel was also reportedly involved in an accident at Road Number 45 of Jubilee Hills, in which a toddler was killed in March 2022. Following the accident case in Panjagutta, the Jubilee Hills police reopened the case a few months back.