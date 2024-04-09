Kishan: How many promises made by Rahul have been implemented?

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday declared that Narendra Modi will take oath as India’s prime minister for the third consecutive term on June 8 or 9.

Addressing a BJP’s booth-level cadre meeting at Chevella, Kishan demanded to know how many promises made to Telangana by Rahul Gandhi from Tukkuguda have been implemented.

The state BJP chief called upon the people to vote for the country and its development. He said, “Hundreds and thousands of crores were looted during the Congress regime. During the last 10 years of BJP rule, not a single rupee was misused.”

Kishan said that terrorism and communal riots were commonplace in the country 10 years ago. “When we came, the bulldozer government came,” he added.

The BJP leader said that while there was a “puppet prime minister” in the past, Modi became the world’s “numero uno prime minister”.

The Union minister said that the BJP abolished Article 370 as promised and replaced Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s constitution with the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. “Rahul Gandhi says that he will bring Jinnah’s constitution back,” Kishan alleged.

The Union minister also alleged that the Congress party’s manifesto — Nyay Patra — was “anti-Hindu”. He accused the Congress of destroying Hindu temples in the guise of secularism. While the Congress ignored the destruction of the Ram mandir, the temple was completed during Modi’s regime, he alleged.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s promise that farm loans will be waived in December, Kishan asked how many loans were waived. “Where will the funds come from?” he asked.