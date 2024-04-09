Raghu asks ED to book BRS rival on PMLA charges

HYDERABAD : BJP candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha seat M Raghunandan Rao on Monday lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against his BRS rival P Venkatram Reddy, accusing the latter of being involved in transporting cash in the last Assembly elections.

The former MLA filed the complaint with the office of the ED joint director at the Hyderabad zonal office.

Speaking to the media later, Raghunandan Rao alleged that as MLC, Venkatram Reddy collected crores and sent the money to Siddipet and other places with the help of former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao. The BJP leader alleged that Radha Kishan assigned sub-inspector Sai Kiran, who was a member of his team, to escort the cash.

The former MLA also accused Venkatram Reddy of engaging one Shiva Charan Reddy to help transport the cash along with Sai Kiran. He claimed that Radha Kishan confessed that Venkatram Reddy transported the cash from his residence located in Tellapur to places where elections were to be held.

Raghunandan Rao said that the ED should registered a case under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Venkatram Reddy, along with former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and other police officers based on the confession of Radha Kishan Rao.