Reeling from poll loss, KCR has become abusive, alleges Sridhar

PEDDAPALI: Claiming that the BRS hasn’t been able to digest its loss in the Assembly elections, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday said pink party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has begun attacking the Congress government and leaders with objectionable language.

He, along with Congress Peddapalli Lok Sabha nominee Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, took part in an election preparatory meeting in Godavarikhani.

Taking a dig at KCR, Sridhar Babu said the former CM had claimed that there were no contractual workers at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), but the Congress government are focused on solving their issues.

If Vamshi Krishna is elected, a Genco power plant would be set up in the segment, the minister said. Stating that young leaders are entering politics to serve people, he said, “This is not only for Vamshi Krishna. Every activist should feel a part of it and ensure that the Congress wins from Peddapalli.”

“Vamshi is the grandson of former MP G Ventaka Swamy, who had served the people in this region for a long time. The Congress high command considered all the angles and gave the ticket to him,” he said.