Telangana: 4 kill man, celebrate murder on Instagram

HYDERABAD : A group of four men allegedly chased and killed a 26-year-old man by attacking him with knives and stones near the Pragathinagar tank in Bachupally in the wee hours of Saturday night. The assailants then took a selfie video celebrating the murder and posted it on Instagram stories, claiming that it was their ‘revenge’ for the murder of their friend Tarun.

The accused - identified as Shameer, Jayant, Siddeshwar and Sivappa - all aged between 22 and 25 years, have been arrested and taken into custody, said Bachupally station house officer (SHO) J Upender Rao.

The victim, identified as Teja (26), was one of the accused in the murder of Tarun, the police said. Teja was arrested and imprisoned in the murder case, which was registered at the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police station in October 2023. However, two months ago, he was released from jail.

Based on preliminary investigation, the inspector said, “After his release, it seems that Teja feared some consequences and he shifted from Borabanda along with his mother to Pragathi Nagar.”

On Saturday, Teja organised a party at his house where he invited some of his friends and they consumed alcohol, the police said. “Sivappa was one of those who particicpated in the party,” the inspector added.

Soon after the party, around 3 am on Sunday morning, the assailants, including Sivappa, attacked Teja with knives and stones. When the police found Teja’s body, there were 12 stab wounds and severe head injuries. The Bachupally police have registered a case against the accused. “We are currently checking the previous records of the accused persons. They have been named in petty cases before,” the inspector said.