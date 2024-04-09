Telangana: 55-year-old man held for dacoity after 29 years

HYDERABAD: A team of CID officials apprehended a 55-year-old man for his alleged involvement in preparing to commit dacoity in 1995 and thereafter evading police for the past 29 years.

The accused, Narra Chandu, was named accused number 27 in a 1995 dacoity case in the outskirts of Perkapally village of Karimnagar district.

According to the police, Chandu, along with other accused had assembled in a dilapidated house in the outskirts of the village and were preparing to commit dacoity with dangerous weapons like fake pistols, knives, rods, stones and sticks.

A villager had alerted the local police, who had immediately arrested 12 members of the gang and seized the weapons from their possession. Upon investigation, the police learnt that Chandu was also involved in the case. However, he went absconding immediately after the commission of the offence.

The CID had issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against him in 1995, which has been pending for the past 29 years.

A team of four CID officials, however, traced Chandu’s location and apprehended him on Sunday at his place of business in Nirmal district. He was produced before the Karimnagar court for judicial custody.