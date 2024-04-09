Telangana: To win 14 seats, Congress classifies segments into groups

HYDERABAD : To achieve its target of winning 14 of the 17 seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has embarked on categorising constituencies for allocating resources and focusing attention based on perceived difficulty levels in each of them.

With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the helm, the party is hopeful of securing victory, even though there is stiff competition from rival political factions.

The planning involves the classification of Lok Sabha segments into three distinct categories: easy-winning seats (A), constituencies with tough contests (B), and those deemed hard to win (C). This allows targeted allocation of efforts, specifically on bolstering support in the more challenging ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories.

Party sources said the Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Zaheerabad and Warangal Lok Sabha segments fall under the A category while Adilabad, Nizamabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar are classified under B, and Karimnagar, Medak and Hyderabad come under the C category.

Presently, the Congress is focusing its attention on the B-category constituencies, believing that strategic efforts in these areas could substantially ease the path to victory.