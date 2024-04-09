Telangana: To win 14 seats, Congress classifies segments into groups
HYDERABAD : To achieve its target of winning 14 of the 17 seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has embarked on categorising constituencies for allocating resources and focusing attention based on perceived difficulty levels in each of them.
With Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the helm, the party is hopeful of securing victory, even though there is stiff competition from rival political factions.
The planning involves the classification of Lok Sabha segments into three distinct categories: easy-winning seats (A), constituencies with tough contests (B), and those deemed hard to win (C). This allows targeted allocation of efforts, specifically on bolstering support in the more challenging ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories.
Party sources said the Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Zaheerabad and Warangal Lok Sabha segments fall under the A category while Adilabad, Nizamabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar are classified under B, and Karimnagar, Medak and Hyderabad come under the C category.
Presently, the Congress is focusing its attention on the B-category constituencies, believing that strategic efforts in these areas could substantially ease the path to victory.
Buoyed by recent inductions
For instance, the recent inductions into the party, such as Kuna Srisailam Goud and N Sri Ganesh from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment underscore the party’s commitment to strengthening its position in segments where Congress showed poor performance during the Assembly elections.
The TPCC chief has been actively engaging party leaders from B-category constituencies, emphasising the importance of unity and collaboration, particularly with the new leaders brought in from other parties before the elections.
Revanth has been advocating a grassroots approach, urging party members to connect with voters at the booth level and effectively communicate the party’s manifesto.
On the flip side, the Congress is yet to finalise its candidates for two out of three segments categorised under C.
The party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), slated to convene on April 9, is expected to deliberate on potential candidates, carefully considering various permutations and combinations to maximise electoral gains.
Political analysts said the efficacy of the Congress’ election strategies remains to be seen as the nation gears up for the Lok Sabha elections.