BRS adopts soft line on Hindutva, Lord Ram

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to counter the BJP, which is slowly but steadily strengthening its base in Telangana, the BRS seems to be adopting a soft line on Lord Ram and Hindutva.

The BRS leaders in general and its working president KT Rama Rao in particular have been repeatedly saying that their fight is with the BJP and not with Lord Ram.

During their Lok Sabha poll campaigning across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the other BJP leaders have been referring to the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The BRS leaders are of the view that as the Ram Mandir likely to work in favour of the BJP, they are countering to it by saying that the pink party is against to Lord Ram.