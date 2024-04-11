BRS adopts soft line on Hindutva, Lord Ram

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to counter the BJP, which is slowly but steadily strengthening its base in Telangana, the BRS seems to be adopting a soft line on Lord Ram and Hindutva.
The BRS leaders in general and its working president KT Rama Rao in particular have been repeatedly saying that their fight is with the BJP and not with Lord Ram.
During their Lok Sabha poll campaigning across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the other BJP leaders have been referring to the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The BRS leaders are of the view that as the Ram Mandir likely to work in favour of the BJP, they are countering to it by saying that the pink party is against to Lord Ram.
In segments wherever the BJP is strong, the BRS leaders, during their campaigning, are projecting the election as a battle between the BRS and the BJP evenwhile praising Lord Ram. In 2019 general elections, comments made by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Hindutva proved costly for the party. During a public meeting in Karimnagar, he used words like “Hindugallu, Bondugallu”, which the BJP used as a political weapon during campaigning and its candidate Bandi Sanjay went on to win the seat.
Having learned from that experience, the BRS leaders are treading carefully during their campaign.
Controversial comments
Meanwhile, KTR’s recent comment on ‘Jai Sri Ram’ chants created a political controversy. During a party meeting on the Malkajgiri segment, he had said: “Chanting Jai Sri Ram won’t provide food or jobs.”
As expected, it provided enough political ammunition for the BJP and the Sangh Parivar to attack the BRS. In fact, state joint secretary of Vishwa Hindi Parishad (VHP) R Shahidhar complained to the Election Commission of India, stating that KTR’s comments have hurt the sentiments of Hindus.