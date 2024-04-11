Modi abolished triple talaq, Congress bent on bringing it back: Kishan

HYDERABAD: State BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again emerge victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the gathering during his jeep yatra in the Tarnaka division of the Secunderabad constituency on Wednesday, Kishan called upon people to think and vote in this election as it will decide the future of the country. He appealed to the voters to re-elect him as the MP of Secunderabad.

Elaborating on the achievements of the Centre, he said that every poor household in the country has a gas connection because of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 13 crore toilets have been built across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission and crores of poor people now have bank accounts.

“In the last 10 years, railways, national highways and airports have been developed and support provided to the agriculture sector. Fulfilling a 500-year-old dream, PM Modi constructed a divine and magnificent Ram Mandir,” he said.

Kishan credited Modi for bringing 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislative assemblies and increasing opportunities for women in all fields.

“While Modi abolished the practice of triple talaq, the Congress says that they will bring back the practice if they come to power,” he said and added that the Muslim girls will respond to this at the hustings.

The Union minister also said that Modi saved the lives of people during the Covid-19 pandemic by distributing free-of-cost food grains, which continues even today.