Telangana: Last rites of DG of Vigilance & Enforcement held

HYDERABAD: The last rites of the Director General of Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement, Rajiv Ratan, was held at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam Crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid tributes to the mortal remains of the senior IPS officers.

The DG, aged 59, complained of uneasiness and was taken to AIG Hospitals. He suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment. The officer was playing a key role in investigating the sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage.

A graduate of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun, Rajiv Ratan was an officer from the 1991 IPS batch. He served in various capacities, including as Karimnagar SP, IG of Hyderabad, DG of Fire department and most recently as DG of Vigilance and Enforcement. He was scheduled to retire next October.

DGP Ravi Gupta, speaking about Rajiv Ratan, shared, “Rajiv’s journey from RIMC to the National Police Academy was marked by discipline. He was a symbol of resilience and determination, excelling in outdoor activities.”