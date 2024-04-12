Bajireddy slams Revanth, Arvind over ‘unfulfilled’ election promises

NIZAMABAD : Stating that the Congress government in the state as well as the local BJP MP have forgotten to fulfil the promises made to the people, BRS Nizamabad candidate Bajireddy Govardhan on Thursday said that the voters should teach a befitting lesson to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Dharmapuri Arvind in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that during the Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy gave several assurances to the people as part of his party’s six guarantees but he failed to implement them within the 100 days as promised.

“Now, the chief minister is making new promises. If people fail to teach him a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections, he will not implement the six guaranties,” he said.

Criticising BJP MP Arvind, he wanted to know what happened to the promise of establishing a turmeric board in Nizamabad.

“Arvind should seek votes only after ensuring that the turmeric board is set up here,” he added.

Former MLA from Nizamabad Urban segment B Ganesh Gupta and other BRS leaders were present on the occasion.