Kamma leader likely to get Congress LS ticket

HYDERABAD: With the Congress yet to announce candidates for the three Lok Sabha constituency, including Khammam, it is learnt that Cabinet members Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao are lobbying to get the ticket for their close relatives.

The party high command has already decided to field a senior leader from the Kamma community from the seat. Sources said the party leadership is open to fielding a local or a senior leader from another district. They added that former minister Mandava Venkateshwara Rao and VVC Rajendra Prasad are being seriously considered for the nomination.

Discussions within the party revolve around the potential consequences of awarding the ticket to a member of any minister’s family, which could cause rifts within the party and unnecessary turmoil ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Such a decision may also affect other constituencies and raise concerns among the party cadre. To avoid this, the high command plans to nominate another Kamma community leader.

Given his familiarity with Khammam and a strong support base, Mandava has emerged as a frontrunner for the Lok Sabha elections ticket. The leadership has discussed this with senior leaders, signalling a probable candidacy for him in the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

However, the party also feels that nominating former MP Renuka Chowdhury as a Rajya Sabha member and nominating another Kamma candidate for the Lok Sabha seat could lead to backlash from the Reddy and SC communities.

Mandava, a five-time MLA from the Dichapally and the Nizamabad Rural Assembly segments, has served as excise, education and irrigation minister during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He joined the BRS on April 5, 2019, in the presence of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, but later switched allegiance to the Congress on November 25, 2023, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Controversy surrounds discussions about Mandava’s potential candidacy for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat. Concerns over him being non-local and also the lack of support from some leaders have arisen.

However, the Congress’ recent win in six out of seven Assembly seats under the Lok Sabha segment, along with the recent defection of Tellam Venkata Rao, the BRS MLA who won in Bhadrachalam, strengthens its hold in all Assembly constituencies.