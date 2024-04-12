Revanth, another south Cong neta will join BJP: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday reiterated his claim that Chief Minister and TPCC president

A Revanth Reddy will soon join the BJP. The former minister, in fact, said that not just Revanth but another Congress leader from south India will also change loyalty to the saffron party.

Speaking to the media here, Rama Rao said: “Revanth reacts to every small comment. But when I levelled a specific allegation that he will not remain in the Congress in future, he is not reacting. I am predicting that not just Revanth, an another leader from south India also will jump the ship. Wait and watch.”

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Rahul Gandhi describes Modi as chowkidar chor hai. But here Revanth says Chowkidar hamara bade bhai hai. Which path Revanth is following? Is it Rahul’s or Modi’s?”

The BRS leader also said that everybody knows that the Congress will not secure more than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“There is no question of Congress returning to power,” he added.

“If at all there is a hope for this country, it is in strong regional leaders like KCR, Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. People have given many opportunities to both the BJP and Congress. Now, it’s time to look at the regional parties,” he said.