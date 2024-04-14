BJP, Congress eyeing BRS votes in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While the BRS is fighting for existence, the ruling Congress and the BJP is thriving to gain the votes of the pink party. Both parties are of the view that, if they succeed in turning BRS voters towards them, they can definitely achieve double-digit seats in the state.

BJP and congress parties are making strategies to turn BRS votes towards them, based on the vote percentage of recent assembly recent assembly elections. In 2018 assembly elections, BRS party able to secure 46.9 percentage, but when it comes to 2023 BRS lost 10.52 percentage. In most of the constituencies votes shifted to Congress and in few seats it turned towards BJP.

In 2018 assembly elections, Congress party got 28.4 percentage of votes and in 2023 elections it is increased to 39.4 percentage, growth is 10.97 percent. In 2023 elections, BJP got 13.9 percentage of total votes.

In a changed political circumstance, political pundits are in a view that BRS party may not get votes as it got in assembly elections. Even various political surveys are also indicating the same. So both parties are making strategies accordingly.