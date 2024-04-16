TSPHCL mourns Rajiv Ratan’s death

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Limited (TSPHCL) expressed its condolences on the sudden demise of Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, Rajiv Ratan, during a meeting at the corporation office on Monday.

Rajiv Ratan, 57, died of a cardiac arrest. The 1991-batch IPS officer, who has been in the limelight for probing into the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers, had earlier served as the Managing Director of TSPHCL.

Mourning the loss of Ratan, Principal Secretary for Home, Dr Jitender, recalled that the DG held values of integrity, honesty and commitment to duty close to his heart. During his tenure in the Fire Services Department, he had implemented significant reforms and displayed an unwavering dedication to his work, said Dr Jitender.

The current MD of TSPHCL, M Ramesh, shared that he had worked with Ratan throughout his career, from SP to DGP, across various departments and lauded the late officer’s achievements.