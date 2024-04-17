ECI finally allows live telecast of Bhadrachalam celestial wedding

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a letter on Tuesday permitting the live telecast of Sita Rama Kalyanam at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam with the conditions that all the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) are followed and no political mileage is derived out of the live telecast.

It may be recalled that Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, in her letter on Monday, had requested the ECI to accord permission for the live telecast of the celestial wedding, which has been going on uninterruptedly for the last 40 years. In the letter, she also pointed out that the poll body had rejected the request earlier on April 4 “due to some or the other reason”.

The minister had also urged the ECI to consider the request stating that even devotees in foreign countries also follow live telecast with great fervour.

It must be noted that the BJP had also submitted a representation with ECI demanding that the religious programme be allowed to be broadcast live.