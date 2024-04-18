Temperature touches 44.8o degrees Celsius in Telangana, light rains offer some respite

HYDERABAD: The state witnessed the highest maximum temperature on Tuesday, and rain and thundershowers of the year on the same day.

The highest maximum temperature reached 44.8°C on Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Nalgonda district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.8°C, followed by Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Suryapet at 44.7°C.

Hyderabad experienced a scorching temperature of 41.8°C in Karwan, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS).

On the other hand, many parts of the state also experienced light to moderate rains and thundershowers with surface winds around 40 kmph such as Adilabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.