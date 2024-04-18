Temperature touches 44.8o degrees Celsius in Telangana, light rains offer some respite

HYDERABAD: The state witnessed the highest maximum temperature on Tuesday, and rain and thundershowers of the year on the same day.
The highest maximum temperature reached 44.8°C on Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
Nalgonda district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.8°C, followed by Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Suryapet at 44.7°C.
Hyderabad experienced a scorching temperature of 41.8°C in Karwan, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS).
On the other hand, many parts of the state also experienced light to moderate rains and thundershowers with surface winds around 40 kmph such as Adilabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.
Parts of Hyderabad including Rajendra Nagar, JNTU, KPHB Colony, Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Kismatpur and Shamshabad experienced scattered rains in the evening.
As per the IMD, the state will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated places for the next seven days. It has issued a yellow warning for the heatwave conditions for the next five days at isolated places across Telangana.
The city will experience a maximum and minimum temperatures of 41°C and 28°C respectively in the next 48 hours, with partly cloudy skies.