Vikarabad Roads and Buildings dept challenges orders by tax authorities

HYDERABAD: The executive engineer of the Roads and Buildings department in Vikarabad district moved the Telangana High Court contesting the orders issued by the assistant commissioner of Central Tax, Central Excise and Service Tax, Sangareddy division, Medchal GSTC Commissionerate.

The dispute revolves around the demand for service tax of Rs 26,07,568 from August 2013 to March 2016 along with penalties. The petitioner said the directions given to freeze the department’s bank accounts at Axis Bank, Vikarabad branch, and State Bank of India, Vikarabad main branch, are unjust, arbitrary and devoid of jurisdiction. The R&B department said it was eligible for exemption from service tax from July 1, 2012, to June 30, 2017.

The writ petition is scheduled for a hearing by a division bench on Thursday.