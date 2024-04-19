Kidnapping, extortion cases filed against KCR’s nephew

HYDERABAD: A techie from Punjagutta has lodged a detailed complaint against Kalvakuntla Tejashwar Rao alias Kanna Rao, a nephew of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and his associates, accusing them of theft, physical and sexual abuse, kidnap and extortion.

Police registered cases under IPC Sections 365 (kidnap), 384 (extortion), (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the complaint by one V Vijaya Vardhan Rao.

In his complaint, Vijaya Vardhan named Bindhu Madhuri alias Nandini Chowdary, Kanna Rao, Sham Prasad, Santhosh Nadipeli, and G Tulasi Ram.

The complainant said that he contacted Kanna Rao in 2018 seeking his help at settling a land dispute with his paternal uncle. Gradually, he developed a rapport with Kanna Rao and confided with the latter his personal issues, including marriage, he said.

Vijaya Vardhan said that he visited Kanna Rao’s residence in Bolarum, where he introduced him to his wife, Vijitha Rao, who said that she would help arrange his marriage. “Trusting Kanna Rao, I lived with his family for three months, during which I revealed details of finances. He shared these details with his Nandini Chowdhry, Sham Prasad and Nadipelli. They pressured me to secure a loan from my employer, Infosys, which I refused. Unable to meet his financial demands, I relocated to Banjara Hills in September 2023,” the complaint said.

Vijaya Vardhan alleged in his complaint that in late 2023 he was physically restrained, threatened with deadly weapons, and robbed of valuable gold ornaments and silver pooja items by the accused who implicated him in a real estate transaction and extorted money from him.

“On December 31, 2023, Bindu Madhuri and G Tulasi Ram forcefully entered my room, followed by Kanna Rao and his henchmen armed with knives. Kanna Rao and Madhuri tied my hands and legs to a chair, threatened me and robbed me of 35 tolas gold. Then Kanna Rao kidnapped me and took me to his guesthouse where he tried to sexually assault me by threatening me” Vijaya Vardhan complained.

He said that he was ordered by Kanna Rao to speak to former Banjara Hills ACP Bhujanga Rao who too threatened him with imprisonment if he failed to comply with the demands of the accused.

“Later, Bindhu Madhuri convinced me to talk to the ACP again who instructed me to transfer money to Kanna Rao and hand over certain documents or face dire consequences. I followed their instructions,” Vijaya Vardhan complained.

He alleged Kanna Rao forced him to transfer Rs 40 lakh from his bank account and also forced him to hand over gold and silver items from his bank locker under the threat of violence.

Vijaya Vardhan also accused Kanna Rao of forcing him to give another Rs 60 lakh to buy a flat. He said that he gathered courage to approach the police only after the arrest of Kanna Rao.