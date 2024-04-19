Telangana: School faces parents’ ire after principal objects to students deeksha attire

ADILABAD : A group of people on Hanuman deeksha allegedly vandalised the Mother Theresa High School in Kannepally village in Dandepalli mandal on Thursday, accusing the school management of asking a student to change his deeksha attire.

Dhandapelli mandal sub inspector N Swaroop said that a case has been filed against the school principal and correspondent under IPC Sections 153 A and 295 for intentionally hurting religious sentiments. Additionally, the MEO said that the school management obstructed the religious practices of the students and issued a show cause notice demanding an explanation within 24 hours.

Trouble began when the principal of the school allegedly gave a student a school uniform and asked him to change. The principal also objected to a few students wearing the deeksha attire, and did not allow them to enter the classrooms.

One of the students returned home and complained to his parents, following which the group of Hanuman devotees marched to the school. The protesters demanded cancellation of the permission given to the school, alleging that the institution disrespected their religious practice by forcing students to remove the deeksha attire.