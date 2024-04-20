DCA arrests three quacks, seizes stock worth Rs 2.56 lakhs in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The Drug Control Administration (DCA) raided a few quacks and arrested three people in separate incidents and seized stocks worth Rs 2.56 lakh on Thursday and Friday.
Several higher-generation antibiotics were also found at the clinics during the raids. They said that the haphazard sale of antibiotics by unqualified people can have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’ (AMR), a state when bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, and other microbes stop reacting to antimicrobial medicines.
Steroids, which can miserably affect the immune system, imbalance the hormones, and weaken the muscles, were also confiscated at the clinics of quacks, the officials said.
In one of the cases pertaining to Vepur village, Hanwada mandal, Mahabubnagar, the officials arrested one B Venkata Swamy and seized stocks worth Rs 1 lakh from his clinic.
The DCA found 36 varieties of drugs, of which 10 were expired and 12 varieties of physician’s samples.
While in Suryapet, a man identified as Chintakindi Yadagiri, was arrested for possessing stocks worth Rs 56,000.
In Hyderabad, another person identified as Annapureddy Rajalakshmi was nabbed with stocks worth Rs 1 lakh.