DCA arrests three quacks, seizes stock worth Rs 2.56 lakhs in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The Drug Control Administration (DCA) raided a few quacks and arrested three people in separate incidents and seized stocks worth Rs 2.56 lakh on Thursday and Friday.

Several higher-generation antibiotics were also found at the clinics during the raids. They said that the haphazard sale of antibiotics by unqualified people can have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’ (AMR), a state when bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, and other microbes stop reacting to antimicrobial medicines.

Steroids, which can miserably affect the immune system, imbalance the hormones, and weaken the muscles, were also confiscated at the clinics of quacks, the officials said.