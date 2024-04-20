Telangana govt approves over 16K health services roles

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday approved 16,024 various categories of services in the health department which include contractual and outsourcing services for medical colleges, TIMS, RIMS and other government medical institutions.

The government approved 4,013 on contract, 9,684 on outsourcing, 2,322 on honorarium and five on MTS basis, to work under the administrative control of the director of medical education for a period of one year from April 1, 2024 to March 3, 2025.

The newly employed personnel include assistant professors, physiotherapists, technicians, attendants and various other posts.