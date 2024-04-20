Voters on Telangana-Maharashtra border get the best of both worlds

ADILABAD: Residents of the 12 villages that are located on the Telangana-Maharashtra border cast their vote for the candidates contesting the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat in the neighbouring state on Friday. These voters will once again exercise their franchise to choose the candidates contesting for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.

These 3,350 voters have been enjoying dual privileges ever since elections were held in Independent India as both Telangana (undivided Andhra Pradesh earlier) and the Maharashtra lay claim to the four gram panchayats — Parandholi, Athapur, Mukadhamguda and Bollapatar. The GPs are listed as coming under Kerameri mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district in Telangana and Jivithi taluka of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra.

The Chandrapur district administration had set up four polling stations in the 12 villages for the 3,350 voters to cast their vote.

These voters had also voted in the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana. Interestingly, these villages have two sarpanches, and are represented by two MPs and two MLAs and they enjoy benefits from both the states.