Saffron party releases Telugu manifesto, promises to build Viksit Bharat by 2047

HYDERABAD: State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that his party is correcting the injustices, irregularities, corruption and nepotism that the country has witnessed during the Congress rule.

Kishan, along with OBC Morcha national president K Laxman and other senior leaders, unveiled the Telugu version of BJP’s manifesto here in the city. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The BJP has given a stable government to the country after three decades. The government is moving ahead with the ‘Modi guarantee’ to build Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

“As part of the objective to make India the third largest economy in the world, a special initiative has been started to develop the country as a global manufacturing base, increase employment opportunities, develop high-tech manufacturing sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics and chip making,” he added.

Fight against terrorism

The BJP manifesto promises an “uncompromising fight” to ensure national security by dismantling terrorist organisations, left-wing extremist ecosystem and the organisations that support them,” Kishan said.

“We promise to build homes for the poor and provide clean drinking water. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, households will get free electricity. We will further strengthen the Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and Arogya Mandirs,” he said.

Stating that institutions including IITs, IIMs and AIIMS will be upgraded, he reiterated the BJP’s commitment to introduce more new-generation trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Bharat in order to increase the capacity of the Indian Railways.