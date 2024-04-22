Telangana: Crop damage compensation as soon as ECI approves it, says Agriculture Min Thummala

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture department on Sunday said that the standing crops in around 920 acres were damaged due to hailstorms that hit Rangareddy, Jangaon and Nirmal districts two days ago.

Enumerating crop losses, the officials said that standing crop in 2,200 acres was damaged due to previous hailstorms. Till date, crops in 3,120 acres were damaged in April alone.

The officials said that the state government has already requested the Election Commission to give permission to release compensation to farmers who lost crops due to hailstorms in March this year. The officials would once again request the ECI to consider the matter as the farmers were facing a lot of problems due to crop damage.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao directed officials to immediately complete the enumeration of crop losses this week. The government was ready to pay compensation to farmers, once the ECI gives its nod, Nageswara Rao said.

The officials thanked the ECI for giving permission for completing the tender process for procuring green manure and required seeds for the Kharif agriculture season.