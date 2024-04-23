Two fake beauty clinics served notices by DMHO

HYDERABAD: The Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), during an inspection, issued notices to two beauty clinics operating without licence in Khajaguda and Madhapur.

The DMHO, on Monday, found that Permanent makeup and Cosmetic Clinic in Khajaguda was running without any registration or permission from authorised district registration authority along with an unqualified dermatologist, which was a violation of the Rules and Regulations Act, 2010.

Another similar case came to light during an earlier inspection at V Spark’el Wellness Clinic in Madhapur, which was also running without any registration or permission from the authorities, wherein the officials asked the clinic to submit the registration and qualified documents immediately.