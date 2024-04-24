Cyberabad police arrest 38-year-old for impersonation, fraud

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested a habitual cybercrime offender who was reportedly known for impersonating and manipulating his victims to steal money from them.

The accused, Komineni Vamshi Chowdhary, 38, a native of Andhra Pradesh, would impersonate a Google employee and US resident to gain the trust of innocent victims and cheat them. Several cases have been registered against him in Bengaluru and Chittoor as well.

This scam came to light recently after a 35-year-old woman from Kondapur lodged a complaint against Vamshi claiming that he defrauded her of `1.8 crore. According to the police, the victim, a widow, was looking for remarriage and met Vamshi on a matrimonial site. He introduced himself as a divorced man and said he would visit her parents soon.