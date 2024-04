HYDERABAD: Osmania University found itself caught in a political slugfest after students’ protest over the water and power supply issue in the campus went viral on social media.

The issue erupted late Saturday night. On Monday, the OU chief warden clarified that the university had issued a notification on March 18 declaring summer vacation and closure of hostels and messes from May 1 to May 31. The notification also said that the campus was facing water and electricity shortage, and requested cooperation from boarders.

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday took to X and lashed out at the government for misleading the people and said the OU chief warden’s statement confirmed power and water crisis in the state.

Reacting to this, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka issued a statement denying shortage of water and power supply in the university and describing the claims made by the hostel warden as false.

Bhatti said that he had ordered an inquiry after some people had given notices about shortage of electricity and drinking water in Osmania University and the officials who investigated the venue immediately made it clear in the preliminary report that there was no interruption in power supply.