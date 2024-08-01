BRS's KT Rama Rao criticizes Congress government for ignoring Telangana's progress

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government was not acknowledging the development of the state that took place during BRS rule.

“The government is alleging that the state’s debts have increased during BRS rule, but it is not even referring to the assets created by the BRS government,” Rama Rao said.

Participating in the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the Legislative Assembly, the BRS working president criticised the recently presented Budget, stating that it failed to promise anything substantial for the people of the state.

Highlighting the impressive growth of Telangana over the last decade under the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was tarnishing the image of Telangana by not acknowledging the success of the BRS solely to score some political brownie points.

Quoting the Telangana Socio Economic Outlook tabled in the House by the Congress government, Rama Rao said that the state emerged as a beacon of progress. He said that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) soared from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 14.5 lakh crore now, and that the per capita income reached Rs 3,47,000 — the highest in the country. “Telangana’s contribution to the national GDP increased from 4.1% in 2014 to 5% in 2023,” Rama Rao said.