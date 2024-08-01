ED Hyderabad Zone attaches assets worth Rs 71.6 cr in bank fraud case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad Zone has provisionally attached assets valued at Rs 71.61 crore in connection with a bank fraud case.

The assets, which include both movable and immovable properties, have a book value of Rs 19.11 crore and belong to Nerella Venkata Rama Mohan Rao and others, who are the accused in a case involving fraudulent Kisan Credit Card (KCC) fish tank loans from IDBI Bank.

The attached properties are registered in the names of aggregators, their family members, and benamis. These assets comprise agricultural lands, commercial sites and plots located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with a bank account balance of Rs 15.55 lakh.

The ED’s investigation began following an FIR lodged by the CBI, Visakhapatnam, under various Sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The FIR named Nerella Venkata Rama Mohan Rao and 10 others for fraudulently availing KCC fish tank loans in the names of 350 borrowers from IDBI Bank’s Rajahmundry branch, amounting to Rs 311.05 crore.