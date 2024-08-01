Former CI gets eight years in jail for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Telangana

ADILABAD: A special court for ACB cases at Karimnagar has sentenced Chinthapatla Lacchanna, a former circle inspector of Wankidi Mandal, to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in 2013 for doing an official favour.

Lacchanna was convicted under Section 248(2) of the Cr.PC. The court ruled that his offence was punishable under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Lacchanna was also fined Rs 8,000 for the offence under Section 7. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 12,000 under Section 13(1)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Lacchanna had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Uppula Shashikala of Sonapur village, Wankidi mandal of Adilabad district on February 11, 2013. The bribe was taken to produce her son, Uppula Krishna, who was allegedly involved in a criminal case (Cr. No. 14/2013 of Wankidi police station) and had been detained illegally by Lacchanna since February 6, 2013.

ACB DSP (Karimnagar range) VV Ramanamurthy said that the then DSP T Sudershan trapped Lacchanna. Following the investigation, the chargesheet was filed by the investigating officer, and prosecutor B Kishore Kumar presented the arguments that led to the conviction and sentencing of the former inspector.