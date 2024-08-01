Telangana Assembly erupts in chaos over CM's comments on BRS women legislators

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly erupted in pandemonium during the discussion on The Telangana Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2024 on Wednesday after BRS legislators accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of insulting their women colleagues and stormed the Well of the House demanding justice and an end to “dictatorship”. Despite the tension, the Telangana Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2024, was put to vote and passed.
Responding to the disruption, the Speaker called in marshals to ensure order. However, the din continued and he adjourned the House for some time. The BRS legislators continued their protest during the break that lasted nearly two hours.
When the House reconvened, the Speaker invited the Legislative Party leaders of the BJP and AIMIM, A Maheshwar Reddy and Akbaruddin Owaisi respectively, to speak. However, both leaders insisted that the Speaker restore order before proceeding.
Akbar requested the Speaker to allow clarifications, as his and Maheshwar Reddy’s names had been mentioned by the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the debate.
The row stemmed from a comment by the chief minister who said that if BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) listened to the “elder sisters” seated behind him, he would end up facing a betrayal.
“KTR repeatedly claims that the BRS will cooperate with us, but who will you listen to? I want to tell KTR that the sisters sitting behind him have betrayed us (Congress) and surfaced there (BRS). If KTR listens to them, his party will end up like Jubilee bus stand,” Revanth said.
Incidentally, BRS MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Sunitha Laxma Reddy were sitting behind Rama Rao. Stung, they took serious exception to the chief minister’s comments. Sabitha said that it was she who invited Revanth to join the Congress by assuring him of a promising future in the grand old party.
“Why do you have animosity against me? Why are you targeting me every time? Why are you insulting me,” Sabitha lamented, demanding Revanth withdraw his comment.
Revanth responded by saying that Sabitha encouraged him to join the Congress as a sister encourages a younger brother.
“However, when the party asked me to contest from Malkajgiri in the 2018 Lok Sabha elections, she betrayed me by joining the BRS despite promising to support me in the elections,” he said.
The deputy chief minister rose and said that the Congress twice gave Cabinet berths to Sabitha with allocating key portfolios. He said that Congress recognised the importance of giving key positions to a Dalit leader and hence appointed him as the Leader of Opposition. Vikramarka added that instead of supporting him, Sabitha — who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2018— chose to join the BRS for the sake of a Cabinet berth.
“I requested her not to leave the party (Congress) by going to her residence along with many other leaders of my party. We even pointed out to her that I would lose the status of the Leader of the Opposition if she left the party. She was only bothered about power. Now she says she is saddened. Who should be actually anguished?” Vikramarka said, pointing to the democratic values at stake.