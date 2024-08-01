Telangana Assembly erupts in chaos over CM's comments on BRS women legislators

HYDERABAD: The Legislative Assembly erupted in pandemonium during the discussion on The Telangana Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2024 on Wednesday after BRS legislators accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of insulting their women colleagues and stormed the Well of the House demanding justice and an end to “dictatorship”. Despite the tension, the Telangana Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2024, was put to vote and passed.

Responding to the disruption, the Speaker called in marshals to ensure order. However, the din continued and he adjourned the House for some time. The BRS legislators continued their protest during the break that lasted nearly two hours.

When the House reconvened, the Speaker invited the Legislative Party leaders of the BJP and AIMIM, A Maheshwar Reddy and Akbaruddin Owaisi respectively, to speak. However, both leaders insisted that the Speaker restore order before proceeding.

Akbar requested the Speaker to allow clarifications, as his and Maheshwar Reddy’s names had been mentioned by the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the debate.

The row stemmed from a comment by the chief minister who said that if BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) listened to the “elder sisters” seated behind him, he would end up facing a betrayal.

“KTR repeatedly claims that the BRS will cooperate with us, but who will you listen to? I want to tell KTR that the sisters sitting behind him have betrayed us (Congress) and surfaced there (BRS). If KTR listens to them, his party will end up like Jubilee bus stand,” Revanth said.