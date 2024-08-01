Telangana

Telangana DCTO held for accepting bribe of Rs 2L

The accused reportedly demanded the bribe from a businessman to perform his official duty of finalising an audit of the complainant’s firm for the year 2019-2020 and closing the notice issued against him.
Sridhar Reddy, Dy. Commercial Tax Officer, Panjagutta circle-I, Hyderabad was caught for demanding and accepting bribe
HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Deputy Commercial Tax Officer for State Tax Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The accused reportedly demanded the bribe from a businessman to perform his official duty of finalising an audit of the complainant’s firm for the year 2019-2020 and closing the notice issued against him. After conducting a chemical test, the ACB recovered the bribe money from the accused officer and arrested him. Further investigation is on.

