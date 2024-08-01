Telangana government fills 9,911 sq m of potholes in three months

HC orders review of seniority in power utilities

Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has directed the principal secretary (energy) and TGTRANSCO to reconsider the implementation date of the rule of merit-cum-seniority for its employees.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Telangana Electricity OC Employees Welfare Association, challenging the application of the rule from 2009 onwards. The petitioners argued that the rule violates the APSEB Service Regulations and would be disadvantageous to employees recruited since 1986.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the decision of the respondents to apply the merit-cum-seniority rule only from 2009 is unjustified. They highlighted that similar principles were laid down by the Supreme Court in earlier cases, such as Bimlesh Tanwar Vs. State of Haryana and Others, and therefore, the rule should be applied retrospectively from the date of the original regulations in 1986.

Senior counsel for the respondents cited the Supreme Court’s judgement in Raj Karan Singh vs. State of Punjab and Others (2008), which prompted the adoption of the merit-cum-seniority principle and contended that revisiting the seniority list prior to 2009 would create administrative challenges, as many individuals have already been promoted based on the current seniority list.

After reviewing the arguments and evidence presented, the court acknowledged that the rule of merit-cum-seniority was intended from the outset but had faced ambiguity regarding its application date, especially in cases where no ranks were awarded to candidates. The court recognized that while the employer has the prerogative to decide the effective date of such rules, it found merit in the petitioner’s request for reconsideration.

The court has directed the principal secretary (energy) and TGTRANSCO to consider the association’s representation to extend the application of the merit-cum-seniority rule to 1986, the year the regulations were claimed to be in force. The respondents were instructed to issue appropriate orders or clarifications within three months from the receipt of this directive.

The court also permitted the association to submit representations to other relevant respondents.