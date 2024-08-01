Telangana government fills 9,911 sq m of potholes in three months

9,911 sq m of potholes filled in 3 months: R&B dept
The state government on Wednesday told the Telangana High Court that 9,911 sq m of potholes have been filled in the past three months and 2,78,026 sq m over the last three to six months.
A detailed status report submitted to the court by the chief engineer of the Roads and Buildings department gave a district-wise breakdown of pothole repairs.
The chief engineer says in the report that the process of filling potholes is ongoing and continuous. The government has initiated measures to streamline the handling of pothole-related grievances, including developing an app in collaboration with Telangana Technology Services (TGTS), the report says. It says that the app aims to facilitate citizens in reporting potholes and tracking the status of repairs.
The court was hearing a PIL over the state of roads and potholes. In response, the High Court directed the government to develop an app for citizens to file complaints about potholes and mandated that action taken reports be uploaded on the R&B department’s dedicated website. The court also required the state to submit a status report detailing the current condition of potholes in the Hyderabad Metropolitan area and the steps taken to address them.
HC orders review of seniority in power utilities
Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has directed the principal secretary (energy) and TGTRANSCO to reconsider the implementation date of the rule of merit-cum-seniority for its employees.
The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Telangana Electricity OC Employees Welfare Association, challenging the application of the rule from 2009 onwards. The petitioners argued that the rule violates the APSEB Service Regulations and would be disadvantageous to employees recruited since 1986.
Counsel for the petitioners argued that the decision of the respondents to apply the merit-cum-seniority rule only from 2009 is unjustified. They highlighted that similar principles were laid down by the Supreme Court in earlier cases, such as Bimlesh Tanwar Vs. State of Haryana and Others, and therefore, the rule should be applied retrospectively from the date of the original regulations in 1986.
Senior counsel for the respondents cited the Supreme Court’s judgement in Raj Karan Singh vs. State of Punjab and Others (2008), which prompted the adoption of the merit-cum-seniority principle and contended that revisiting the seniority list prior to 2009 would create administrative challenges, as many individuals have already been promoted based on the current seniority list.
After reviewing the arguments and evidence presented, the court acknowledged that the rule of merit-cum-seniority was intended from the outset but had faced ambiguity regarding its application date, especially in cases where no ranks were awarded to candidates. The court recognized that while the employer has the prerogative to decide the effective date of such rules, it found merit in the petitioner’s request for reconsideration.
The court has directed the principal secretary (energy) and TGTRANSCO to consider the association’s representation to extend the application of the merit-cum-seniority rule to 1986, the year the regulations were claimed to be in force. The respondents were instructed to issue appropriate orders or clarifications within three months from the receipt of this directive.
The court also permitted the association to submit representations to other relevant respondents.
Full court bids warm farewell to retiring judge
The Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, on Wednesday bid farewell to Justice Sambasivarao Naidu, who retired after a distinguished career.
The farewell ceremony, held in the First Court Hall, was attended by judges, advocates and court staff.
Justice Naidu was lauded for his warm and approachable nature. Both the Bar and the Bench praised his courteous demeanour, highlighting how he won the affection of advocates and never failed to show respect towards members of the Bar.
In his farewell speech, Justice Naidu expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice and his fellow judges for their cooperation, as well as to the court staff and his personal staff for their dedicated service. Judges, including Justice D Nagarjuna of the Madras High Court, court staff and members of the Bar were present.