Guidelines for water bodies rejuvenation in mining regions issued: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy released comprehensive guidelines for the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies in coal and lignite mining regions, in Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of water as a priceless natural resource.

“Effectively utilising mine water addresses the ecological impacts of mining by transforming a potential challenge into an opportunity for positive change. This innovative approach includes various strategies, such as empowering self-help groups (SHGs) to operate floating restaurants on water-filled mine-pits. These floating restaurants provide new economic opportunities for local communities while enhancing local tourism,” he said.

Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey emphasised the pivotal role of innovative water management in addressing the challenges of coal mining.

The project aims to rejuvenate and establish at least 500 water bodies in and around coal and lignite mining areas over the next five years (FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29).

CPSUs will manage water bodies within leasehold areas, while District Collectors will handle the water bodies outside the leasehold area. Each new water body will have a pondage area of at least 0.4 hectares and a capacity of around 10,000 cubic meters. Additionally, the project will leverage mine water from active and abandoned mines, aligning with the Government of India’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

In FY24, approximately 4,892 LKL of treated mine water was offered to 981 villages in coal/lignite-bearing states. Over the past five years, 18,513 LKL of mine water has been made available for community use, including irrigation and drinking purposes.