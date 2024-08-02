‘Halt all recruitments till sub-categorisation process is completed’: MRPS president

HYDERABAD: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga on Thursday called on state governments to delay recruitment processes until the sub-categorisation process, as allowed by the Supreme Court, is finalised. He also urged the governments to issue job notifications only after implementation of the sub-categorisation.

Manda Krishna said that any existing job notifications should be revised according to the sub-categorisation. If necessary, state governments should withdraw existing notifications and issue fresh ones, he said.

Addressing the media in Delhi following a SC ruling by a seven-judge bench, Manda Krishna expressed satisfaction with the judgment. He thanked those who supported MRPS over the years, stating that justice had finally been served after a 30-year struggle. He dedicated the victory to the MRPS activists who lost their lives in the movement.

Demanding that sub-categorisation be based on existing caste data, he said that governments already possess the necessary information for SCs.

Stating that leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu played a key role in getting justice for Madigas, he said that he would meet them and express his gratitude personally.

Manda Krishna also expressed hope that the SC order would be implemented in Andhra by Chandrababu Naidu and confidence that the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka will implement it too.

He appealed to the Mala community, which has opposed the sub-categorisation, to join in the common cause of fighting for Dalit rights. He also demanded increased budget allocations for SCs.

“Let’s fight for reservations in private sector and enhancement of budget to SCs. We will fight for expanding the scope of reservations and for the rights of the downtrodden,” he said.