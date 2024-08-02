Kavitha is in jail for trusting KTR: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: In a strong counter to the BRS protest demanding an apology from him, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy metaphorically said that BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s own sister K Kavitha was in jail for trusting the latter. He appealed to the BRS women legislators not to trust Rama Rao.

“I want to tell my sisters who are staging a protest by trusting him [KTR] that his own sister who trusted him is in Tihar jail. While his sister is in jail, KTR negotiated with leaders in Delhi not to imprison him but Kavitha’s jail term could be extended, if necessary,” Revanth said in the Assembly.

The CM said that he has high regard for women and he clarified that he didn’t insult the women legislators as alleged.

BRS MLAs protest for 2nd consecutive day

The BRS MLAs staged a protest for the second consecutive day, finding the CM’s comments that a couple of BRS women legislators had betrayed him and the Congress objectionable. The BRS has perceived these comments as an insult to women legislators and disrupted the business of the House by raising slogans against the CM, calling him a “cheap minister” in the Assembly.

Irked over the business being disrupted, the BJP, AIMIM and CPI have appealed to the BRS and the Speaker to solve the issue amicably.