MRPS president calls for job notification delays pending sub-categorisation

HYDERABAD: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga on Thursday called on State governments to delay recruitment processes until the sub-categorisation process, as allowed by the Supreme Court, is finalised. He also urged the governments to issue job notifications only after implementation of the sub-categorisation.
Manda Krishna said that any existing job notifications be revised according to the sub-categorisation. If necessary, State governments should withdraw notifications already issued and issue fresh ones, he said.
Addressing the media in Delhi following a Supreme Court ruling by a seven-judge bench, Manda Krishna expressed satisfaction with the judgement. He thanked those who supported MRPS over the years, stating that justice had finally been served after a 30-year struggle. He dedicated the victory to the MRPS activists who lost their lives in the movement.
Demanding that sub-categorisation be based on existing caste data, Manda Krishna said that the governments already possess the necessary information for SC. Stating that leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu played a key role in getting justice for Madigas, he said that he would meet them and express his gratitude personally. He also expressed the hope that the SC order would be implemented in Andhra Pradesh by CM Naidu and confidence that the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka will implement it too.
He appealed to the Mala community, which has opposed the sub-categorisation, to join in the common cause of fighting for Dalit rights. Manda Krishna also demanded increased budget allocations for SCs. “Let us fight for reservation in private sector and enhancement of budget for SCs. We will fight for expansion of the scope of reservation and the rights of downtrodden people,” he said.