MRPS president calls for job notification delays pending sub-categorisation

HYDERABAD: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga on Thursday called on State governments to delay recruitment processes until the sub-categorisation process, as allowed by the Supreme Court, is finalised. He also urged the governments to issue job notifications only after implementation of the sub-categorisation.

Manda Krishna said that any existing job notifications be revised according to the sub-categorisation. If necessary, State governments should withdraw notifications already issued and issue fresh ones, he said.

Addressing the media in Delhi following a Supreme Court ruling by a seven-judge bench, Manda Krishna expressed satisfaction with the judgement. He thanked those who supported MRPS over the years, stating that justice had finally been served after a 30-year struggle. He dedicated the victory to the MRPS activists who lost their lives in the movement.