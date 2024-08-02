SC sub categorisation: Parties will now try to claim credit, gain political mileage in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court verdict on SC sub-categorisation, which quite understandably sparked celebrations among the under-represented groups, is likely to provide ample scope for political parties to gain mileage.
In fact, the parties and their leaders, without any doubt, will compete with each other to claim credit for this long-pending demand become a reality.
It may be mentioned here that the three major political forces in Telangana —the Congress, BRS and BJP — supported this cause from the initiate stages. The SC sub-categorisation has remained a key political issue for several years in the undivided Andhra Pradesh as well as the two siblings states after the formation of Telangana. During every Assembly and Lok Sabha election, these political parties promised the community that they are committed to ensuring the implementation of sub-categorisation of SCs.
No Congress Madiga candidate
Now that the apex court verdict paved the way for sub-categorisation of SCs and STs for reservations, all political parties will try to impress the Madiga community, which constitutes close to 50 per cent of the SC population in Telangana, and seek support by reiterating their commitment to ensure sub-categorisation of the SCs.
Soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced in the Assembly that his government would bring an ordinance soon to implement the same.
Political observers are of the opinion that the CM made the announcement as he wants to see the ruling Congress take advantage of the situation in the upcoming local bodies elections.
Though it secured all the three SC-reserved constituencies in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress did not allocated even a single ticket to Madiga leaders, leading to the community expressing its anger at the ruling party. In view of this, the Congress government will try to swiftly carry out the SC sub-categorisation process in the state, the political observers said.
MRPS chief extended support to BJP
In the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the then TDP government under chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu carried out the sub-categorisation and implemented it after a Bill was passed by the Assembly. However, it was later was struck down by courts.
After formation of Telangana, the Congress, BJP and BRS tried to gain political mileage by raising this from time to time, especially during the elections. The UPA and NDA governments at the Centre also appointed commissions to look into this issue.
During the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself promised that BJP will fulfil sub-categorisation demand. Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) chief Manda Krishna Madiga, who started this movement back in 1994, has openly extended his support to the BJP in the recent elections.