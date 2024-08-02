SC sub categorisation: Parties will now try to claim credit, gain political mileage in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court verdict on SC sub-categorisation, which quite understandably sparked celebrations among the under-represented groups, is likely to provide ample scope for political parties to gain mileage.

In fact, the parties and their leaders, without any doubt, will compete with each other to claim credit for this long-pending demand become a reality.

It may be mentioned here that the three major political forces in Telangana —the Congress, BRS and BJP — supported this cause from the initiate stages. The SC sub-categorisation has remained a key political issue for several years in the undivided Andhra Pradesh as well as the two siblings states after the formation of Telangana. During every Assembly and Lok Sabha election, these political parties promised the community that they are committed to ensuring the implementation of sub-categorisation of SCs.

No Congress Madiga candidate

Now that the apex court verdict paved the way for sub-categorisation of SCs and STs for reservations, all political parties will try to impress the Madiga community, which constitutes close to 50 per cent of the SC population in Telangana, and seek support by reiterating their commitment to ensure sub-categorisation of the SCs.

Soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced in the Assembly that his government would bring an ordinance soon to implement the same.