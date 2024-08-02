Telangana HC adjourns MLA disqualification hearing; Orders tree-planting report

Disqualification of MLAs: HC adjourns hearing to Monday

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday heard arguments in a case related to disqualification petitions of three MLAs, with Supreme Court advocate Aryama Sundaram emphasising the role of constitutional tribunals in judicial review of decisions made by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. He argued that the Speaker, or the chairman of a tribunal, should be subject to judicial scrutiny, citing past Supreme Court judgments. The petitions, filed by BRS MLAs KP Vivekanand, Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJP LP Maheshwar Reddy, seek the disqualification of MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkata Rao and Danam Nagender. Sundaram argued that MLAs who switch parties and then contest in elections under a different party, as in the present case, should face disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. He contended that the Speaker’s inaction, despite clear rules under Rule 6 and Rule 7, compromises the democratic process and that a decision on these petitions should be made within three months of filing. After hearing the arguments, Justice Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the case to Monday.

Govt asked to submit report on tree-planting initiatives

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, directed the state government to submit a detailed report on tree-planting initiatives across Telangana. The court warned that if the report is not submitted by the next hearing on August 6, the commissioners of the HMDA and GHMC would be required to appear virtually. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2016 by K Pratap Reddy of Himayatsagar, Hyderabad. The petitioner sought government intervention to enhance green cover and create more parks to provide relief and relaxation for the city’s residents. The bench revisited the PIL on Thursday and, after considering the arguments, adjourned the hearing with a mandate for the state government to present a comprehensive report in the next session.