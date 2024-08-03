5-year-old boy dies after school bus runs over him in Telangana village

JANGAON: A 5-year-old boy was killed on Friday evening when he was run over by the back wheel of a private school bus in Adavikeshvapur village, Jangaon mandal.

The deceased, B Varun Naik, was a first-grade student at a private school. After school on Friday, Varun was returning home on the school bus. When the bus stopped near his house, Varun got off, but his school bag got caught in the bus door. As the driver moved forward without noticing Varun, the boy fell under the back wheel and died on the spot.

Villagers heard the commotion and rushed to the scene, attempting to stop the driver, who fled the scene. They informed Varun’s parents and relatives, who arrived and attacked and damaged the bus.

Jangaon Sub-Inspector M Bharath and his team arrived at the scene and the body was shifted to Jangaon Government Hospital for an autopsy, and investigation is on.