HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday released the much-awaited “job calendar” — tentatively mentioning the month and year in which the state government would release notifications and conduct examinations for recruitment to various vacancies in the state sector — in the Legislative Assembly. The calendar lists notifications for 20 job categories.

Interestingly, the job calendar released on Friday is at variance with the one the Congress promised in its manifesto. The latest job calendar also features some of the notifications already released by the state government. Also, the job calendar fails to mention the number of vacant posts.

Stating that the government has delivered on its promise of releasing a job calendar, Vikramarka said that the Congress administration cleansed the TGPSC after coming to power. He said that the state government studied the model of UPSC and other PSCs in the country to make the TGPSC robust in conducting examinations. He also said that the Cabinet has ratified the job calendar.

Interestingly, the state government also promised to issue another Group-I notification in October 2024 and to conduct the preliminary examination in February 2025.

It is pertinent to note that a Group-I notification is already active.