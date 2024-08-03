BRS, Cong, TDP governments allotted waqf land to private firms: AIMIM MLA

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged on Friday that over the years three political parties, namely TDP, BRS and Congress allotted 1,000 acres of government land to various individuals, companies and MNCs in the name of promotion of industries, pharma, IT and other sectors. “The major chunk of the land allotted belongs to the Waqf Board,” the Chandrayangutta MLA said while speaking in the Assembly.

The AIMIM leader claimed the Waqf land was handed over to private corporations during the erstwhile Congress government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh as well as during the 10-year BRS rule after the state bifurcation.

“If I say something, people from the Congress will say that BRS was in power for the past 10 years. What did they do? I would like to tell my Congress friends that when it was in power for 10 years, many properties were destroyed. This includes the Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali Rahmatullah dargah spread in an area of 1,600 acres where Lanco, Wipro, Microsoft, and ISB are now located. The land was allotted for IT purposes, but Lanco has constructed a residential apartment there,” he said.

Akbar spoke at length about the land lost by the Wafq Board and Muslim individuals. “Government has failed to protect the Wafq land. It is the Muslims who have suffered the most,” he added. Noting that BRS lost the elections due to flaws in the Dharani portal, Owaisi also urged the Congress government to swiftly make the necessary corrections in the portal for the benefit of the people and demanding necessary action against the guilty.