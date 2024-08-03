BRS MLAs slam Danam’s remarks, stage protest

HYDERABAD: Several BRS MLAs, including party working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, were taken into custody when they tried to stage a protest against Khairatabad legislator Danam Nagender’s comments in the Assembly and also the job calendar released in the House. The BRS MLAs, after staging a walkout, proceeded to Gun Park and staged a sit-in protest.

The BRS working president said that Rahul Gandhi himself came to Ashok Nagar and promised to provide two lakh jobs within one year of forming the government. “Rahul Gandhi, I am asking you, where are the two lakh jobs you promised? Dates are changing in the calendar, but there are no jobs. The unemployed are ready to beat up the Congress members if they are seen outside. That’s why they [government] scribbled something on four papers and called it a job calendar in Assembly today,” he alleged.

“If your job calendar is real, why are there not even two jobs in it? If they have the guts, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy should come to Ashok Nagar. We will all come too. If you say you have given even one job, we will all resign,” he said.

“When we asked [them] to discuss the job calendar, they insulted us with party-switching MLA Danam Nagender using cheap language. Our MLA Kova Lakshmi said she can’t hear such language and asked us to leave. When we question the government on behalf of Telangana youth, why are you insulting us in such filthy language? Rama Rao asked.

“Never have we seen such a degraded, bankrupt, sadistic chief minister. This sadistic chief minister is inciting everyone and enjoying it sadistically using unparliamentary language. Such sadistic actions will not last long. Revanth Reddy should remember this,” he added.