CAG finds faults with Telangana's budget expectations from Centre, calls them ‘unrealistic’

HYDERABAD: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) found fault with the previous BRS government for presenting ‘unrealistic’ Budget estimates for successive years. In its report on state finances for the year ending March 31, 2023, the CAG said that non-tax revenue and the grants-in-aid and others were overestimated and not realised.

The CAG report says: ‘The state government estimated a huge amount of Rs 41,002 crore as Grants-in-Aid (GIA) from the Government of India. It has received only Rs 13,179 crore. The state government unrealistically projected Rs 25,555 crore to be received as Special Package and Additional Central Assistance, which neither was found in GoI Budget proposals nor was it received during 2022-23. Like non-tax revenue, the projections of receipts from Grants-in-Aid in Budget Estimates were on the higher side persistently during the last two years.