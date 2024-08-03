HYDRAA aims at developing city with 100-year sustainability vision, says CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state government has studied world-class cities like New York to introduce the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) system to develop the city with a 100-year sustainability vision even while retaining its historical significance.
The chief minister said that HYDRAA will create terror among those who encroach upon waterbodies, nalas, and roads. “While floodwater has occupied human habitations, it was humans who encroached upon the water bodies,” the CM explained the reasons for urban floods, expressing serious concerns.
He was speaking during the short discussion on “Activities for sustainable urban development in Hyderabad metro city” in the Assembly.
The chief minister outlined his government’s plans to enhance Hyderabad’s infrastructure, including the design of harvesting wells to mitigate waterlogging during heavy rains and the identification of 141 areas for disaster management interventions.
The CM said that the HYDRAA is not a mere name change as alleged. HYDRAA will implement a permanent solution to Hyderabad’s flood problems and prevent further illegal encroachments. He acknowledged the inadequacy of the current drainage system, stating that it was designed to handle up to 2 cm of rainfall per hour, whereas currently 9 cm rainfall per hour is registered on average.
Inspired by London’s iconic structures
Outlining the HYDRAA’s broader goals, Revanth said that it will enhance Hyderabad’s brand image and outlined his plans to implement the Musi Riverfront Development project along a 55 km stretch. The CM also announced his plans to construct a 2.6 km suspension bridge and a tower at Mir Alam tank, inspired by London’s iconic structures, to boost Hyderabad’s infrastructure and tourism.
The CM said that he had given directions to the commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad to allow restaurants and other establishments, apart from liquor shops, to function till 1 am in the midnight. He was responding to the concerns raised by AIMIM LP leader Akbaruddin Owaisi that police were thrashing the youth for roaming around at night.
Tracing the history of Hyderabad’s water supply, he credited previous Congress governments for major developments, including the provision of drinking water from the Manjira, Singur, and Krishna rivers across various phases. He criticised the BRS for claiming credit for projects that were largely completed by the Congress, and commended CMs like N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy for their contributions to the city’s growth.
Pandemonium over Danam’s comments
MLA Danam Nagender, who defected from BRS to Congress, threatened the BRS MLAs on the floor of Assembly on Friday. Nagender went on to threaten that he would not allow the pink party MLAs to move out of Hyderabad and abused them. The comments of Danam plunged the House into pandemonium as the BRS members staged a protest. Finding it objectionable, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi requested Speaker G Prasad Kumar to direct Danam to tender an apology. However, the MLA claimed that he merely used words in Hyderabadi style and expressed regrets for making such comments. Meanwhile, the Speaker said that he will examine whether there were any unparliamentary words used by Danam and expunge them from records, if found objectionable.
5 Bills passed, House adjourned sine dine
The Budget session of the Assembly was adjourned sine dine on Friday night. Five Bills were passed in the third session of the House that sat for nine days from July 23 to August 2. The Budget session of the Council, which sat for six days, was also adjourned sine die. While the Council sat for 20 hours, the Assembly worked for 65 hours and 33 minutes. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke for nearly five hours in the Assembly while the rest of the ministers were given a total of 23 hours and 47 minutes to speak. Nearly 13 hours was given for BRS MLAs to speak. While LoP K Chandrasekhar Rao, who attended the Assembly only on the day the Budget was presented, didn’t speak in the House, BRS working president KT Rama Rao spoke for nearly three hours.