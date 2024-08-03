HYDRAA aims at developing city with 100-year sustainability vision, says CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state government has studied world-class cities like New York to introduce the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) system to develop the city with a 100-year sustainability vision even while retaining its historical significance.

The chief minister said that HYDRAA will create terror among those who encroach upon waterbodies, nalas, and roads. “While floodwater has occupied human habitations, it was humans who encroached upon the water bodies,” the CM explained the reasons for urban floods, expressing serious concerns.

He was speaking during the short discussion on “Activities for sustainable urban development in Hyderabad metro city” in the Assembly.

The chief minister outlined his government’s plans to enhance Hyderabad’s infrastructure, including the design of harvesting wells to mitigate waterlogging during heavy rains and the identification of 141 areas for disaster management interventions.

The CM said that the HYDRAA is not a mere name change as alleged. HYDRAA will implement a permanent solution to Hyderabad’s flood problems and prevent further illegal encroachments. He acknowledged the inadequacy of the current drainage system, stating that it was designed to handle up to 2 cm of rainfall per hour, whereas currently 9 cm rainfall per hour is registered on average.

Inspired by London’s iconic structures

Outlining the HYDRAA’s broader goals, Revanth said that it will enhance Hyderabad’s brand image and outlined his plans to implement the Musi Riverfront Development project along a 55 km stretch. The CM also announced his plans to construct a 2.6 km suspension bridge and a tower at Mir Alam tank, inspired by London’s iconic structures, to boost Hyderabad’s infrastructure and tourism.

The CM said that he had given directions to the commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad to allow restaurants and other establishments, apart from liquor shops, to function till 1 am in the midnight. He was responding to the concerns raised by AIMIM LP leader Akbaruddin Owaisi that police were thrashing the youth for roaming around at night.