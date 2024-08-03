Officials release water from Nagarjunasagar project to canal system for irrigation

NALGONDA: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy along with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other officials on Friday released water from the Nagarjunasagar project to the canal system on Friday. The project irrigates over 6.30 lakh acres, divided into three zones.

Uttam announced the first zone, covering Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, known for their paddy cultivation, received water from Saturday. The second zone, including Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, would start receiving water next week, he said.

The water level in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir, which had dipped to a critical level of 500 feet a fortnight ago, was expected to reach the full reservoir level of 590 feet within 24 hours. The project had been receiving an inflow of 5.3 lakh cusecs, increasing its storage by over 40 tmcft floodwater daily.

In the next five years, the government would create a new ayacut of 30-35 lakh acres, transforming the face of rural Telangana. An annual target of creating a new ayacut of 6 to 6.5 lakh acres had been set.